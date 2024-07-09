Foreign Carmakers Outproduce Detroit Brands in US for First Time

Workers assemble interior componets on the Innova Crysta compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) production line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, India, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Toyota Motor Corp. won't expand further in India due to the country's high tax regime, a blow for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's trying to lure global companies to offset the deep economic malaise brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Bloomberg) -- Foreign-owned manufacturers churned out more vehicles in the US last year than their rivals in Detroit, a first for the market that underscores major shifts in domestic auto production.

Non-US brands including Toyota Motor Corp. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG built more than 4.9 million cars in 2023, a jump of about 500,000 from the prior year, according to a report Tuesday from Autos Drive America and the American International Automobile Dealers Association. The big three domestic brands — General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and the former Fiat Chrysler, Stellantis NV — made 4.6 million in the market, a modest decline.

Separately, US electric-vehicle makers Tesla Inc., Rivian Automotive Inc. and Lucid Group Inc. produced 754,342 cars in the US in the same period, according to the auto groups, which lobby for international car companies and their dealers.

The production shift “makes clear that international automakers are driving economic growth throughout the country,” Jennifer Safavian, chief executive officer of Autos Drive America, said in a statement.

