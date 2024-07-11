Aer Lingus Set to Resolve Pilot Pay Dispute, Ending Disruption

An Aer Lingus aircraft arrives at JFK International Airport in New York. Photographer: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Pilots at Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus are set to suspend industrial action after the union recommended a pay deal with the airline just as the busy summer vacation travel period begins.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association asked members to accept a labor court’s proposal that would give them a 17.75% pay increase over four years, according to state-broadcaster RTE.

The proposed deal would end a long-running pay dispute at the airline, owned by British Airways parent IAG SA, that threatened to disrupt the carrier’s summer schedule with hundreds of flights already canceled since the pilots began “working to rule,” meaning no overtime, adhering to published rosters and no last-minute changes to schedules.

Pilots will have until July 23 to vote on the deal, RTE said.

--With assistance from Kate Duffy.

