Apple’s Vision Pro Won’t Cross 500,000 Sales This Year, IDC Says

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s biggest new product in years is not expected to shake off its slow sales start until the release of a cheaper model next year.

The $3,500 Vision Pro mixed-reality headset has yet to sell 100,000 units in a quarter since its launch in the US in February, and it faces a 75% drop in domestic sales in the current quarter, according to market tracker IDC.

The gadget’s international launch at the end of June will offset weakness in the US. A more affordable edition — which IDC estimates would cost roughly half as much — should rekindle interest in 2025, but sales may not rise meaningfully over the coming year, IDC said.

“The Vision Pro’s success, regardless of its price, will ultimately depend on the available content,” said Francisco Jeronimo, vice president at IDC. “As Apple expands the product to international markets, it’s crucial that local content is also made available.”

The early response to Apple’s headset has been mixed. Many reviewers and early adopters have praised its advanced technology, however some of Apple’s biggest fans are now returning the device. Its weight and paucity of tailored apps and video content are among the chief reasons people are turning away from the gadget. The Vision Pro made no tangible improvement to Apple’s quarterly earnings after its debut.

The unimpressive start has spurred a rethink among Apple’s management, with the company planning a more budget-friendly version of the device. IDC’s Jeronimo anticipates that will more than double sales when it arrives in the latter half of next year.

