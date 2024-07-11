Aritzia sales beat estimates on new styles, U.S. expansion

Christine Poole, CEO and managing director at GlobeInvest Capital Management Inc., joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss Lululemon's rise on profit and stock buybacks.

(Bloomberg) -- Aritzia Inc. reported higher-than-expected sales growth as the clothing retailer adds new clothing styles and opens new store locations. “We’re encouraged by the positive response to both our new styles and client favorites,” Aritzia Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Wong said in a press release.

The company, which bills itself as “everyday luxury” and specializes in women’s apparel, has focused on expanding its US presence, which the company expects will help drive sales. Aritzia plans to add at least 10 new stores in the US in the fiscal year. While Canada is still home to the majority of its locations, the US brings in more revenue.

E-commerce expansion is another area of focus. Aritzia’s online sales growth has slowed coming out of the pandemic, so it has been working to improve its website, expand in-store pick up options and pilot a mobile application. E-commerce sales grew 4.2% in the first quarter.

Aritzia shares have gained 51% so far this year through Thursday’s close.

