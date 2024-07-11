Saudia Aircraft Landing Gear Catches Fire in Pakistan

(Bloomberg) -- Fire broke out on the front landing gear of a Saudia plane in Pakistan, prompting passengers to evacuate using slides.

The incident occurred on an aircraft that had flown passengers from Riyadh to Peshawar, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement on Thursday. All 276 passengers and 21 crew were safely evacuated and fire services quickly extinguished the fire and prevented a major incident, according to the statement.

The aircraft, a seven year old Airbus A330-300, is now undergoing comprehensive inspections and subsequent tests to ensure its safety, Saudia said in response to questions from Bloomberg.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.