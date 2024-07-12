Oklahoma Fundraiser, Other Events Planned for Trump’s VP Pick

Former US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign event at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Trump is resurfacing on the campaign trail after laying low for days while a firestorm enveloped his rival President Joe Biden, who is fending off calls from within his own party to step aside for a younger Democratic nominee.

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump hasn’t yet revealed his running mate — but his campaign is already planning to introduce the vice presidential candidate to oil-industry donors at an Oklahoma City fundraiser this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

The event planned for July 26 would be hosted at the home of Mark Davenport, chairman of the board of Quail Creek Bank, said the people, who asked not to be named because the event isn’t public. Neither Davenport nor the Trump campaign immediately responded to requests for comment.

Multiple events are being planned around the country to showcase Trump’s running mate, even though the selection remains a mystery just days before the Republican National Convention opens in Milwaukee.

The Oklahoma City fundraiser emphasizes the importance of the oil and gas industry to Trump’s bid for a second term, as the former president promises to unlock the fossil fuel supplies he calls America’s “liquid gold.” Oklahoma has deep ties to the sector.

Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, has sought to leverage the intrigue around his VP pick, even likening the upcoming announcement to a “highly sophisticated version of ‘The Apprentice,’” his former reality show. In a radio interview Friday with The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, Trump said he hoped to announce his choice during next week’s convention but acknowledged it could be difficult given the logistics surrounding the highly-scripted event, where Republican delegates will formally nominate Trump and his running mate to the party’s ticket.

Trump on Friday singled out several Republicans he has been considering for the VP slot, naming senators Tim Scott of South Carolina, JD Vance of Ohio and Marco Rubio of Florida as well as North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

--With assistance from Bill Allison and Stephanie Lai.

