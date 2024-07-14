Goldman Sachs Challenges Result of Fed Stress Test, FT Says

Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 15.

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is appealing its result in the Federal Reserve’s latest stress test, which would require the bank to hold more capital, according to the Financial Times.

The move comes after Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said two weeks ago the result didn’t reflect Goldman’s efforts to make its business more stable, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

While the Fed has allowed banks to appeal stress test results since 2020, it has rebuffed all challenges, the FT said.

Goldman and the Fed declined to comment to the newspaper.

