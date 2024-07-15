Italy Grants New Term for State Lender Chief After Quotas Spat

(Bloomberg) -- Dario Scannapieco was confirmed in one of Italy’s top jobs and five women were named to the board of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, ending a spat over female posts that caused embarrassment to Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government.

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti on Monday appointed Scannapieco for a new term as chief executive, a decision delayed for weeks due to the government-controlled company’s struggle to pick enough women for the board.

The public appointment is one of the most high-profile in the country as the state lender oversees almost half a trillion euros in assets and manages several publicly held company stakes. Bloomberg News reported in May that Italy was ready to appoint Scannapieco for a new term.

The solution, which allowed the company to overcome weeks of internal clashes, was found by increasing the number of board members to 11 from 9 to make space for five women, according to a company statement on Monday. Italian law requires companies to respect female quotas and the Cassa Depositi’s own statute requires at least two-fifths of board members to be women.

Reports in Italian media on the delays sparked harsh criticism from opposition parties asking Meloni, Italy’s first female premier, to ensure quotas were respected.

Scannapieco was appointed by Mario Draghi — who headed the European Central Bank before his stint as premier — in 2021. Cassa Depositi manages total assets worth €475 billion ($518 billion) as of last December, including stakes in oil giant Eni SpA and former phone monopoly Telecom Italia SpA.

