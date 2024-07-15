Match Rises After Starboard Takes Stake in Dating Company

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Match Group Inc. jumped as much as 11% after hedge fund Starboard Value took a stake in the owner of dating apps such as Tinder and Hinge.

Starboard has built a stake of more than 6.6% in Match, according to a letter reviewed by Bloomberg News. The activist investor plans to push for a sale of Match if a comeback effort is unsuccessful, according to the letter.

Match shares rose as high as $35.95 in extended trading Monday. They had been down 12% this year through Monday’s close, giving the company a market value of $8.5 billion.

Starboard contends Match’s stock price, which has fallen about 70% over the past four years, has “significantly underperformed” despite “enviable market positions.”

A decline in paying customers at Tinder, Match’s largest app, is due to a lack of innovation, while Hinge’s “innovative user interface” contributed to its growth and global expansion, Starboard argues. With improvements at Tinder, Match could increase its expected growth rate of approximately 6% this year, according to the letter.

Match should also consider cutting general and administrative costs and target an adjusted operating margin of more than 40%, according to the letter. Starboard is also urging Match to buy back shares using at least 75% of its free cash flow.

‘Relentlessly Focused’

Match said in an emailed statement that it looked forward to continuing an open dialogue with all of its investors, including Starboard.

“We are relentlessly focused on executing our key initiatives, which include: driving growth at Tinder, continuing Hinge’s impressive expansion, maintaining appropriate financial discipline, and returning capital to our shareholders,” the company said.

The activist is pushing the company to explore a sale if it fails to execute on demands for capital allocation and operations changes.

Starboard is the third activist to amass a stake in Match this year, following Elliott Investment Management LP and Anson Funds Management LP. Starboard’s investment was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

Match reached a settlement agreement with Elliott in March when it appointed two new members to its board. Match also appointed a new Tinder chief executive officer, Faye Iosotaluno, after Elliott built a $1 billion position.

Tinder Declines

Tinder has seen its number of paying users fall for six straight quarters to less than 10 million, based on its May earnings report. The company has blamed inflationary pressures on consumer spending.

Like its peer Bumble Inc., Match is also contending with a generational shift in dating app preferences among younger users. The company has said it expects those declines to slow in the back half of the year as it releases more app updates.

(Updates with with Match’s response in seventh paragraph.)

