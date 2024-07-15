Singapore’s Marriages Fall From Record High as Divorces Climb

A couple hangs out on a riverbank at Clarke Quay in Singapore, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Singapore downgraded the crisis level of the pandemic, scrapping all tests for incoming vaccinated visitors and limits on gathering sizes as it takes further steps to live with Covid-19.

(Bloomberg) -- The number of marriages in Singapore slipped last year from a record high, while the amount of divorces increased, government data showed.

A total of 28,310 marriages were registered in 2023, a 3.7% decline from 29,389 a year earlier, according to a report from the Department of Statistics. The number of marriage dissolutions climbed by 0.2% to 7,118.

While Singapore’s marriage totals have increased from a decade ago, people are sharing their vows later, the report also showed. The median age at first marriage for grooms in 2023 was 31 years and for brides was 29.5 years, up from 30.2 years and 28.1 years a decade earlier.

The number of babies born in Singapore slipped to the lowest level in at least five decades last year, the Straits Times reported Sunday, citing a report from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

