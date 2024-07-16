Basketball’s Global Statesman Has Big Plans for Africa

(Bloomberg) -- Africa has produced some of the National Basketball Association’s biggest stars, past and present—from Hakeem Olajuwon to Joel Embiid and many more in between.

With the game globally more popular than ever, one of the league’s most successful executives sees potential for a bigger play: Using basketball to accelerate economic development in Africa. “Maybe the best thing I ever discovered that helped me in my career was the confidence in the continent, and the confidence in the talent in the continent,” Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri says in the latest episode of Power Players. “And if we grew the game, the spotlight will start to come to this continent.”

Ujiri’s main tool in that regard is Giants of Africa, which he created in 2003 as a series of camps for boys and girls in various African countries. It’s since evolved into a platform for community education and organization—as well as development.

Born in the UK to Kenyan and Nigerian parents, Ujiri, 54, commemorated the 20th birthday of Giants of Africa last summer in Kigali, Rwanda, convening teams from across the continent for a week-long festival. Rwandan President Paul Kagame, a friend of Ujiri’s, was on hand for the festivities, most of which took place at BK Arena—one of the only modern sports arenas in Africa.

Infrastructure is critical to Ujiri’s vision. Just as he oversaw the construction of a state-of-the-art practice facility in suburban Toronto for the Raptors, Ujiri is building neighborhood basketball courts across Africa. Through a separate company, he’s also a partner in a series of real estate developments to sit alongside sports facilities like BK Arena.

The NBA has benefited tremendously from its global expansion, most notably through top-tier players. For the past six seasons, the league’s most valuable player has been foreign-born, including two with African roots (Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo). In his day job at the Raptors, Ujiri leans into the team’s stature as the only international NBA franchise. In the past few years, its roster has featured African players including Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa, both of whom Ujiri met through youth camps in Africa.

Using basketball as a tool for development has led Ujiri to advocate at the highest levels, building friendships with global figures like former US President Barack Obama, among others. Ujiri sees those relationships as part of a broader network that includes players, campers and local leaders—access that comes with a mandate.

“God has blessed me with this—to be from this continent, to have this opportunity to know all these world leaders, all these people, to have incredible friends, whether it’s in communities or anywhere,” Ujiri says. “Somehow I have to bring people together.”

