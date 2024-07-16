Cantor Fitzgerald Taps Rintoul From Nomura in Technology Push

(Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald has hired Mike Rintoul from Nomura Holdings Inc. in an effort to further bolster its technology investment banking business.

Rintoul, based in New York, has joined the firm as vice chairman and global head of business and technology services, according to a spokesperson. He reports to Cole Bader, Cantor’s global head of technology investment banking.

A spokesperson for Nomura didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rintoul joined Nomura in 2014 and was most recently vice chairman of investment banking after a stint heading the Americas investment banking group. Before Nomura, he worked at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and UBS Group AG, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The boutique investment bank also hired Jace Kowalzyk in May. Kowalzyk, previously based in San Francisco, was Piper Sandler’s managing director in the technology investment banking group focusing on IT, networking, cloud and infrastructure software sectors, according to an earlier statement. Prior to that, he was a partner at Union Square Advisors from 2011 to 2020.

Cantor has been active in expanding its technology investment banking team. In March, the bank said in a statement that it added nine senior tech investment bankers.

