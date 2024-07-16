Morgan Stanley Traders, Bankers Beat Estimates as Wealth Lags

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s traders joined the party across Wall Street in the second quarter, posting gains from a year earlier that beat expectations, even as the firm’s larger wealth business fell short of estimates.

Revenue from the trading business rose in the three months ended June 30, the bank said in a statement Tuesday, with fixed-income trading up 16% and equities trading climbing 18%. Investment-banking fees soared 51% from a year earlier. The bank joins rivals Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. in beating expectations, solidifying the markets business as a hot spot across the industry in period.

Still, revenue in the firm’s wealth unit totaled $6.79 billion, lower than analysts’ expectations. Net new assets in that business, a key metric for Morgan Stanley watchers, totaled $36.4 billion, short of the pace needed for the bank to reach its annual target.

Morgan Stanley is trying to rev up enthusiasm for its stock, which has underperformed all its major competitors this year, by persuading investors it can meet ambitious goals for its wealth-management machine. Meanwhile, the bank is fighting for its share of an investment-banking revival that has been a boon to Wall Street businesses.

Overall, Morgan Stanley posted $3.08 billion in net income for the quarter on $15 billion in revenue.

“The firm delivered another strong quarter in an improving capital-markets environment,” Chief Executive Officer Ted Pick said in the statement.

Shares of Morgan Stanley have climbed 13% this year through Monday. They slumped 2.1% to $103.10 at 7:44 a.m. in early New York trading.

In May, the bank said James Gorman will cede his role as Morgan Stanley chairman at the end of the year. He had handed over the chief executive officer role to Pick at the start of 2024.

The firm earned $592 million in fees from advising on deals, while analysts had expected $523 million. Equity-underwriting fees came in at $352 million as a return of public listings and secondary offerings has raised banker hopes for a fuller reopening of those markets. Debt underwriting totaled $675 million.

Pretax margin in the wealth-management business, another closely watched metric, came in at 26.8%.

