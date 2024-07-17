Emirates ‘Hopeful’ China Talks Will Pave Way for More Flights

An Airbus SE A380-800 aircraft, operated by Emirates, taxis at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, March 23, 2020. Dubai-based Emirates, the largest long-haul airline, and neighbor Etihad of Abu Dhabi will stop flying passengers for two weeks from Wednesday because of local restrictions. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Emirates Airlines is “hopeful” talks this week between the United Arab Emirates and China will pave the way for the Gulf carrier to expand its presence in the world’s second-largest economy.

“China is one of our largest markets, if allowed the opportunity we would love to expand,” Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ senior vice-president for commercial operations in the Far East, said in an interview. The airline is currently limited to 35 flights a week to China, including twice-daily services to Beijing and Shanghai, and a daily flight to Guangzhou.

The talks in Beijing, which started Tuesday, are continuing Wednesday, Abbas said. He declined to specify how many extra flights and routes Emirates would like to operate beyond three of China’s biggest cities.

Abbas was speaking at the opening of Emirates immersive travel store in Hong Kong, the first outside its home country. The shop, located in the central business district, enables customers to book flights, try out Emirates in-flight seats and use large digital screens to explore destinations.

