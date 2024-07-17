Reckitt Sales to Be Hit by Tornado at Indiana Warehouse

(Bloomberg) -- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said sales will be affected by a tornado that struck a warehouse in Mount Vernon, Indiana, where it stores products and raw ingredients for its baby formula business.

The consumer goods company said Wednesday that the third-party warehouse has not been operational since the tornado hit on July 9.

The Mead Johnson nutrition business contains Reckitt’s infant formula brands including Enfamil. Shares in Reckitt are down by more than a fifth since the start of the year after the company was hit by a damaging court verdict in the US relating to Enfamil, which an Illinois woman blamed for the death of her baby.

The share price was little changed on Wednesday morning following Reckitt’s statement.

Reckitt added Wednesday that it was trying to minimize the tornado’s impact on sales by leaning on its global supply chain, other US warehouses and stock held by retailers. It said it currently expects its insurance cover to largely offset the impact on earnings and pledged to provide further details when it reports half-year results on July 24.

(Updates with share price in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.