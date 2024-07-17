United Air Sees Profit Below Estimates as Deep Discounts Sting

Passengers board a Bombardier CRJ200 passenger jet in United Express livery, operated by SkyWest Airlines Inc. in partnership with United Airlines Holdings, at Sheridan County Airport (SHR) in Sheridan, Wyoming, United States on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. said third-quarter profit will fall short of Wall Street’s expectations as US carriers slash ticket prices to lure domestic travelers, keeping even the industry’s largest players from fully capitalizing on record summer travel.

Adjusted earnings will be $2.75 to $3.25 a share in the current period, the company said in a statement Wednesday that also included second-quarter results. Analysts were expecting $3.38 on average in estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

United echoed rival Delta Air Lines Inc. in warning that price cuts by low-cost carriers struggling to fill an excess of seats this summer are weighing on the entire industry. Larger rivals are forced to match the reductions to remain competitive. Revenue last quarter from bare bones basic economy fares rose 38% at United, compared with an 8.5% increase in premium sales.

United didn’t provide an outlook for third-quarter revenue, but maintained its projection for full-year earnings of $9 to $11 per share.

Fare cuts could wane after mid-August, when published flight schedules show an almost 3 point decline in the industry capacity growth rate, United said. The airline said it plans to remove 3 points from its own domestic capacity in the fourth quarter, without providing more detail.

United shares fell 4.1% as of 4:02 p.m. after the close of regular trading Wednesday. The stock climbed about 14% this year through the close.

Southwest Airlines Co. sounded an earlier alarm, reducing its estimate for second-quarter unit revenue last month, citing problems adapting to “current booking patterns.” American Airlines Group Inc. slashed its profit and sales expectations in late May after it misjudged domestic demand, and discounter Spirit Airlines Inc. said July 16 that second-quarter revenue would fall short of its earlier projections.

United’s adjusted second-quarter profit of $4.14 a share topped the $3.93 average from analyst estimates. Revenue was roughly in line with expectations for $15 billion.

