Czech Record Car Production Raises Hopes for Economic Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- Czech car production rose to an all-time high in the first half of the year as the industry that is key for the central European country’s economy is recovering from post-pandemic shortages of components.

Factories in the Czech Republic made 774,310 passenger vehicles in January to June, a 4.9% increase from the same period last year, the Automotive Industry Association lobby group said in a statement on Thursday. Volkswagen AG’s Skoda brand as well as local units of Hyundai Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. are the country’s biggest carmakers.

The results are “a clear confirmation of the success of domestic manufacturers in the main European markets and the contribution of the automotive industry as the engine of the domestic economy,” Martin Jahn, head of the association, said in the statement.

“Domestic producers of trucks and motorcycles also achieved great results,” Jahn said.

