Fed’s Logan Makes Case for Higher FDIC Deposit Insurance Limit

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said the current federal deposit insurance limit may be too low, especially in the wake of the turmoil in the US banking system last year.

The economy has “grown substantially” since Congress last raised the limit to $250,000 in 2008, she said, adding that if the cap had increased in line with nominal gross domestic product it would be nearly $500,000 today. The need to protect depositors after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank also suggests that level is too low.

“This was clearly the right decision to protect the economy and financial system once the banks had failed,” Logan said Thursday in prepared remarks during a conference at the Dallas Fed. “But the need to provide insurance after the fact to depositors who weren’t supposed to receive it and whose banks had not been regulated as systemically important suggests to me the insurance limit was too low in the first place.”

She noted Congress would ultimately make any decision on this topic. The Dallas Fed chief didn’t comment on monetary policy in her prepared remarks.

Logan, who spent the bulk of her career in the New York Fed’s markets group, said a higher cap could also stem the use of reciprocal deposit networks, which allow banks to swap deposits in excess of the limit with each other to provide depositors more insurance. She made her remarks at the start of a two-day conference on bank funding regimes that is sponsored by both the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and Atlanta.

The gathering comes after officials at the central bank recently showed other US regulators a three-page document of possible changes to their bank-capital overhaul that could significantly lighten the load on Wall Street lenders. The revisions could alter key parts of the landmark proposal — including one that might have had a large effect on big banks with sizable trading businesses.

Discount Window

Logan also repeated a plea for all banks to sign up for the Fed’s emergency lending facility, known as the discount window, noting that institutions need to continue to test their operational readiness. Policymakers have argued that access to it, and ability to use it in a time of stress — through periodic testing — could prevent larger problems such as the regional banking failures of last year.

“Every bank in America should be fully set up at the window as part of its liquidity toolkit,” Logan said.

Logan noted that more than 5,000 depository institutions have completed the necessary documentation to sign up for discount window access, and that $3 trillion in collateral has been pledged, up $1 trillion from last year.

She even suggested the central bank is due for an examination of the discount window.

“Our last full review of the discount window function took place more than 20 years ago,” she said. “By examining our approach to discount window lending in the current environment and in light of recent experience, we can ensure the window continues to provide ready access to liquidity going forward.”

--With assistance from Ben Bain.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.