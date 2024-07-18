Morgan Stanley Promotes Miles to Global M&A Head in Unit Revamp

The Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Morgan Stanley is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 16.

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley has elevated a cadre of senior bankers in the first big revamp in its mergers and acquisitions business since Chief Executive Officer Ted Pick took the helm this year.

The overhaul is intended to foster stronger integration between the capital markets and investment banking team. The promotions didn’t include any senior women at the US advisory giant, whose top ranks remain dominated by men.

Tom Miles, head of Americas M&A, was tapped to lead the global M&A practice alongside John Collins, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Andrew Wetenhall, co-head of equity capital markets for Americas, will become deputy head of investment banking while Anish Shah will be global head of debt capital markets, the people said. Robert Benn Calhoun was appointed chair of the capital commitment committee.

The promotions on Wednesday included naming Mo Assomull as the third co-head of investment banking and the appointment of Evan Damast and Henrik Gobel as co-heads of its global capital markets unit.

A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Miles, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2010, was made head of M&A for the Americas in 2018 after leading the industrials deals business. Wetenhall joined the bank 25 years ago and held roles in banking coverage and equity capital markets. Shah has worked at the bank for over 17 years and Calhoun for more than 20 years, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.