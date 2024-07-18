Philippines to Develop Airport on South China Sea Island

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is developing an airport on an island it occupies in the South China Sea, as the Southeast Asian nation asserts its claims in the disputed waters amid lingering tensions with Beijing.

Procurement of land for the runway extension is underway for the Pag-asa Island Airport Development Project, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s communications office said in a statement on Thursday.

Pag-asa is the local name of Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, where Beijing lays sweeping claims. Once completed, the project is expected to provide an efficient mode of travel to and from the remote island where Filipino civilians and military personnel live, according to the statement.

The plan shows the Philippines’ resolve to keep its presence in contested waters, as China also pushes its claims that have been dashed by a 2016 arbitral ruling. Manila has also been sending vessels in the disputed sea, causing clashes with Beijing.

A military runway on the island of Balabac in Palawan province near the South China Sea is also nearing completion. Balabac is one of the four new sites that the US military can access under a defense agreement that was expanded last year.

“We are in the final stages of working on the Balabac military runway, especially since Palawan will play a big role in national security,” Marcos said.

The infrastructure projects are among priorities under the Marcos administration and are part of efforts to open the region south of the capital to new investments, ease transportation, and strengthen the tourism sector.

