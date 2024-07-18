Trudeau Urged Carney to Join Government, Globe and Mail Says

Mark Carney, special envoy for climate action and finance at the United Nations, during a panel session on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 15 to 19. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Mark Carney to join his Liberal government, the Globe and Mail reported, citing four unidentified people.

Carney, the former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor, was described as non-committal in the discussions, according to the Globe and Mail. He did not respond to requests for comment from the newspaper.

It was not immediately clear how Carney would join the government if he chose to accept Trudeau’s suggestion. The Globe and Mail said he could do so via a by-election or running in the 2025 general election. Carney was not offered a specific cabinet position, three of the four people said.

Carney, chair of Brookfield Asset Management, is also the chair of Bloomberg Inc.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.