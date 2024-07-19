CrowdStrike and the Global IT Outage, Explained

(Bloomberg) -- A massive IT failure by CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. on Friday, July 19 grounded flights, upended markets and disrupted corporations around the world. CrowdStrike shares dropped as much as 15%. The impact of the disruption, which was compounded by an apparently unrelated issue with Microsoft Corp.’s Azure cloud services, is expected to continue for days.

What is CrowdStrike?

The cybersecurity company is a dominant supplier of software that protects businesses from ransomware attacks. CrowdStrike controls about 18% of the $8.6 billion global market for so-called “modern” endpoint detection and response software, just ahead of archrival Microsoft, according to market research firm IDC. Its software is considered among the best defenses against all kinds of emerging hacking threats, using artificial intelligence with traditional security strategies to try to keep up with attackers.

Why was there a global IT outage?

A faulty software update by CrowdStrike led to cascading, system-wide failures for clients in industries such as airlines, banking, health care and retail. The company struggled to fix the problem. It says the outage was not caused by a cyberattack or a security breach.

How will this get fixed?

CrowdStrike Chief Executive Officer George Kurtz said that the problem had been identified and “a fix has been deployed.” Any Windows desktop or laptop machine affected by the initial flawed update will need to be updated. (Mac and Linux machines weren’t impacted.) That’s requiring a time-consuming manual reboot of computers around the world. In a communication to one customer reviewed by Bloomberg News, CrowdStrike’s technical support team advised that it may be necessary to reboot an affected system as many as 15 times.

Who was impacted, and how?

The issue hit health-care systems, airlines, ports, companies and governments. McDonalds, UPS and FedEx were among the companies affected. For airlines, the meltdown hobbled communication between aircraft and ground-control staff, and hit travelers on a particularly active day. United Airlines Holdings Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., American Airlines Group Inc., Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and Ryanair are recovering, but slowly. FlightAware put global delays at more than 21,000 flights. Some staffers at banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Nomura Holdings Inc. and Bank of America Corp. were unable to log on to their firms’ systems Friday.

How is Microsoft involved?

CrowdStrike’s faulty update took down Microsoft Corp. systems that were running the program that was being updated. An apparently separate incident involving Microsoft’s Azure cloud services also caused disruption on Friday. In a status update, Microsoft said it had fixed the underlying issue but that users would still feel “residual impact.”

The two companies are rivals and offer similar “endpoint” cybersecurity products. CrowdStrike’s Kurtz previously has taken potshots at Microsoft. After a US Department of Homeland Security report faulted Microsoft security issues, Kurtz said in June that Microsoft customers were going through a “widespread crisis of confidence.”

At the same time, Microsoft’s operating system — Windows — is so widespread that the two companies are forced to work with one another by people who use both services.

How does CrowdStrike’s software work?

The type of software CrowdStrike supplies is separate and distinct from older, more limited types of security software. Traditional antivirus software was useful in the early days of computing and the internet for its ability to hunt for signs of known malware, but it has fallen out of favor as attacks have become more sophisticated. Now, products known as “endpoint detection and response” software that CrowdStrike develops do far more. They continually scan machines for any signs of suspicious activity and automate a response.

But to do this, these programs have to be given access to inspect the very core of a computers’ operating systems for security defects. This access gives them the ability to disrupt the very systems they are trying to protect. And it’s how Microsoft’s Windows systems came into play in Friday’s outage, triggering the dreaded “blue screen of death” for users. CrowdStrike pegged the incident to “a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.”

While cybersecurity professionals say CrowdStrike’s technology is a strong way to defend against ransomware, its cost — which in some cases can be more than $50 per machine — means that most organizations don’t install it on all of their computers. What that means, however, is that the computers that have the software installed on them are among the most important to protect, and if they go down, key services can fall with them.

