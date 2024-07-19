Danske Bank Unveils Spate of New Dividends as Profit Rises

A logo sits on display in the window of a Danske Bank A/S bank branch in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Danske Bank A/SChief Executive OfficerThomas Borgen will step down amid allegations his bank was at the center of a major European money laundering scandal with as much as $234 billion flowing through a tiny unit in Estonia. Photographer: Freya Ingrid Morales/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S unveiled a spate of dividend payouts as Denmark’s largest lender distributes increasing profits and capital otherwise freed up to shareholders.

The bank will pay an interim dividend this month for the first half of the year, and intends to distribute 5.5 billion Danish kroner ($800 million) in the fourth quarter from the exit of the Norwegian retail banking business. The remaining net income for 2024 will then be returned to investors next year, it said in a statement released alongside second-quarter earnings on Friday.

A year ago, Danske pledged more than 50 billion Danish kroner in dividends by 2026, as the lender emerges from a turbulent period defined by scandals. The bank has room to return more than 60 billion kroner in share buybacks and dividends to shareholders through 2026, Sydbank A/S analyst Mikkel Emil Jensen said in a note to clients before the report.

Profitability at the bank has soared after it closed the door on a money laundering scandal that cost it more than 16 billion kroner in settlements with US authorities and clients. Earlier this year it started its first share buyback program in six years.

The bank in June raised its full-year profit forecast to between 21 billion kroner and 23 billion kroner on the back of improved expectations for funds it needs to set aside in case of loan losses.

Net income in the second quarter came in 17% higher than a year ago, at 5.84 billion kroner, more than the 5.63 billion kroner expected by analysts. Net interest income — or the difference between what it earns from lending and pays for funding — rose 7.4% from a year ago.

“Persistently strong net interest income and a sustained fee uplift contributed to higher core banking income in the first half of the year,” Chief Executive Officer Carsten Egeriis said. “Combined with continually strong credit quality with a net impairment reversal in the second quarter, this led to an increase in net profit, which also reflects robust customer activity across the business.”

Danske plans to return to annual dividend payments for 2025 and beyond, it said.

