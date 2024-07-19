FedEx, UPS Warn of Delivery Delays From Global Tech Outage

(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. warned of potential delays in package deliveries as the couriers grapple with the impact of a massive IT failure that is upending markets and crippling companies around the globe.

FedEx is seeing “substantial disruptions throughout our networks” due to the third-party issues, it said in a statement on its website. The company is implementing contingency plans but said delays are likely for parcels scheduled for delivery Friday.

Some of UPS’s computer systems are being affected and it is also looking at workarounds to minimize interruptions, the company said in a separate statement. Its planes continue to operate and drivers are still on the road, UPS said.

The issues come days after Amazon.com Inc.’s annual Prime Day shopping extravaganza, which the tech giant said was their biggest ever. Amazon said it sold more than 200 million items during the July 16-17 event.

FedEx and UPS shares were little changed before regular trading in New York.

(Updates with FedEx comments)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.