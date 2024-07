A Green Dot Corp. prepaid Mastercard Inc. card is arranged for a photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Green Dot is expected to release earnings figures on February 21. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve fined Green Dot Corp. $44 million over the firm’s handling of prepaid debit cards and tax preparation payment services.

The Fed said on Friday that Green Dot violated consumer laws with its marketing practices. The company also has a “deficient consumer compliance risk management program,” the central bank said in a statement.

