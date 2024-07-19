LSEG Says Technical Issue Is Halting RNS News Announcements

(Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc said its RNS news service is experiencing an issue that is preventing news from being published on its website.

Technical teams are working to restore service after the glitch, which was caused by a third party, LSEG said in a statement on its website. The exchange giant said other services are operating normally.

RNS is the main venue that UK companies use to make regulatory news announcements. The service processes about 350,000 announcements a year, and 75% of all price-sensitive news originates on the service.

The RNS outage comes as a number of global companies reported technical issues on Friday, including McDonald’s Corp., United Airlines Holdings Inc. and AGL Energy Ltd. Several news outlets reported at least some of the problems stemmed from CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. cybersecurity software.

On Thursday, Microsoft Corp. was investigating a cloud-services outage that grounded planes and disrupted flight operations in the US. Microsoft said it had resolved issues impacting various 365 apps and services, though it warned on Friday that it continues to address the lingering impact for the remaining 365 apps that are in a “degraded state.”

It’s unclear if the RNS outage is tied to either the CrowdStrike or Microsoft technical issues. Representatives for LSEG didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment seeking more information.

