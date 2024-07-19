Musk Says He’s Deleted CrowdStrike From Systems After Outage

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he has stopped using CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. software after a botched update by the cybersecurity firm crashed computer systems around the world.

“We just deleted CrowdStrike from all our systems,” Musk said in a post on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. He previously said that the outage “gave a seizure to the automotive supply chain.”

Musk didn’t specify whether all of his companies were dropping CrowdStrike’s software. In addition to Tesla and X, his business empire includes Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and startups such as Neuralink Corp. and xAI Corp. Musk didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Unfortunately, many of our suppliers and logistics companies use it,” he said in a follow-up post.

Shares of the cybersecurity company, already down on the news, slipped further after Musk’s remarks. They dropped 11% to $305.39 as of 12:49 p.m. in New York.

--With assistance from Ed Ludlow.

