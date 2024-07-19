Some JPMorgan Employees Unable to Log On Amid Global Outages

(Bloomberg) -- Some JPMorgan Chase & Co. staffers were unable to log on to the firm’s systems Friday as companies around the world were hit with technical issues, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The bank also told some buy-side clients that it was unable to process certain trades, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public. A spokesman for New York-based JPMorgan declined to comment.

The issues come as a number of global companies reported technical issues on Friday, including London Stock Exchange Group Plc, McDonald’s Corp. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. Several news outlets reported at least some of the problems stemmed from CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. cybersecurity software.

On Thursday, Microsoft Corp. was investigating a cloud-services outage that grounded planes and disrupted flight operations in the US. Microsoft said it had resolved issues impacting various 365 apps and services, though it warned on Friday that it continues to address the lingering impact for the remaining 365 apps that are in a “degraded state.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.