Thousands of JPMorgan Chase ATMs Down in Global IT Outage

(Bloomberg) -- A couple thousand of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s ATMs were down Friday following the global IT outage, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Some teller stations also weren’t working at JPMorgan’s sprawling retail banking network, the person said, asking not to be identified because the details haven’t been publicly disclosed. JPMorgan has about 16,000 automated teller machines and more than 4,800 branches in 48 states.

The majority of the bank’s ATMs were working as of late Friday in the US, the person said. Branches were also open and online and mobile banking were working.

A representative for JPMorgan declined to comment.

The disruptions — which upended travel and finance markets globally — were tied to a botched update of a widely used cybersecurity program owned by CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. that took down Microsoft Corp. systems.

