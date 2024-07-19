Wells Fargo Hires Kyle Heroman From UBS for FIG Group

A Wells Fargo bank branch in New York, US, on Sunday, July 7, 2024. Wells Fargo & Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 12.

(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired Kyle Heroman from UBS Group AG as a managing director in its financial institutions group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Heroman will join Wells Fargo’s corporate and investment bank after a period of leave and will be based in New York, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. He’ll report to Andy Rosenburgh and Tom Curran, co-heads of FIG, they said.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo confirmed the hire. A representative for UBS declined to comment.

Heroman was most recently a managing director in UBS’s FIG mergers and acquisitions team, where he focused on depositories and specialty finance. He previously worked at Credit Suisse and Piper Sandler.

Wells Fargo has been hiring from rivals to boost its corporate and investment bank. In May, it appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co. veteran Fernando Rivas as co-chief executive officer of the business. This month, it recruited Jon Huerta from Guggenheim Partners to head industrials investment banking, Bloomberg News reported.

(Updates with UBS response in third paragraph)

