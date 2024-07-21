Boeing’s Pope Says Company Undergoing ‘Transformational Change’

The Boeing Co. 737 Max airplane taxis after landing during a test flight in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson, who is licensed to fly the 737 along with several other jetliners from his time as a pilot at Delta Air Lines Inc., will be at the controls of a Max that has been updated with a variety of fixes the agency has proposed and may soon make mandatory. Photographer: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s head of the commercial aircraft business said the company is driving a “transformational change” built on feedback from customers, regulators and to a large part employees that will allow it to ramp up production again on its crucial 737 airliner in the second half after slowing down output to fix its manufacturing.

Speaking in her first public appearance since taking the job as part of a management shakeup earlier this year, Stephanie Pope said the company is seeing an improvement in the factory flow for its 737 that will help a “meaningful” increase in production rates of its most important airliner.

The planemaker is trying to dig itself out of a crisis since a near-catastrophic accident in January on a 737. Pope said she’s spent her first months on the job “doing a lot of listening” and that the plan Boeing has devised for its turnaround includes developing a safety and quality plan, stabilising factories, and working on company culture.

“Our customers are very supporting,” Pope said, adding that the company is making “systemic change.” “What makes this industry so safe is that we make mistakes and we learn.”

