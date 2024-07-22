FlyDubai Says Boeing Aircraft Delays Stunt Expansion Plans

(Bloomberg) -- FlyDubai said it won’t receive any new Boeing Co. aircraft this year, in a revision of the delivery schedule that throws the Dubai low-cost specialist’s expansion plans into turmoil.

The airline said it’s now evaluating its route development and a potential frequency revision because it won’t get any new planes in the next few months.

While the company urged Boeing to “honor and renew its commitment to meet its delivery obligations,” the revision highlights how Boeing’s manufacturing crisis is rippling through the industry. The US manufacturer has cut back output to fix manufacturing after a near-catastrophic accident in January.

