Ryanair Cuts Forecast, Sees ‘Materially Lower’ Summer Fares

(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc cut its outlook for ticket prices in the crucial summer travel period, saying fares will be “materially lower” in its second quarter as consumers grow more cautious.

The Irish budget carrier saw average fares fall 15% in the fiscal first quarter, Ryanair said on Monday in a statement. Profit after tax declined by almost half to €360 million in the period, down from €663 million. It previously saw fares in the second quarter being “flat to modestly up.”

The summer is crucial for airlines as the period when they make most of their money. The season has so far proven challenging for carriers because of lower yields, air-traffic control issues, aircraft delivery delays and a global IT outage last week that canceled and delayed thousands of flights.

While carriers were expecting capacity constraints to drive up fares, so far they’ve remained lower, forcing airlines including Ryanair to offer discounts to fill extra seat capacity. Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary previously said low consumer confidence was forcing fares down.

“Consumers are just a little bit more frugal,” Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said on a call. “People want to get out there, but they’re just a bit more cautious in how they’re spending their money.”

The finance chief said Ryanair can afford to fly at slightly lower fares because it has the cost advantage, and that the carrier’s strategy has always been to fill the planes, “and we price accordingly.”

The airline also warned that delivery delays with Boeing Co. 737 Max jets could slip further but that there was an improvement in the quality and frequency of deliveries in the first quarter. Traffic for the full year is projected to grow 8% as long as Boeing deliveries aren’t delayed further, the company said. Ryanair remains about 20 planes short of its contract, and the company is now focused on getting the remaining 50 units, the CFO said.

Sales in the fiscal first quarter slipped 1% to €3.63 billion, Ryanair said. The company said it suffered from the absence of the first half of Easter that fell into March, and the requirement for more price stimulation than it had anticipated. The airline also had higher operating costs as fuel hedge savings were offset by higher staff and other costs affiliated with Boeing delays.

Ryanair is the first major European airline to report earnings for the quarter, followed by EasyJet Plc on Wednesday and IAG SA and Wizz Air Holdings Plc next week. The Irish airline’s stock has declined 14% so far this year, compared with a 10% drop at EasyJet and a 2% gain at Wizz.

