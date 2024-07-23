Bank of America Names Brunner Head of TMT Investment Banking

A Bank of America branch in New York, US, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Bank of America Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 16.

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has named Kevin Brunner as head of global technology, media and telecommunications investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

New York-based Brunner is replacing Sam Powers, who is leaving Bank of America to pursue an opportunity outside of the banking industry. Powers will join Advance, the parent company of media group Condé Nast, as chief development officer later this year, according to a separate statement.

Brunner will also serve as co-chair of global mergers and acquisitions and report to Alex Bettamio and Thomas Sheehan, co-heads of global investment banking.

Brunner joined Bank of America in 1999 and most recently served as co-head of global M&A alongside Ivan Farman. Farman will continue in his role. A representative for Bank of America confirmed the contents of the memo.

Advance is a family-held business that owns and invests in companies across the media, entertainment, technology, communications, education sectors.

