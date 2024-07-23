Dassault Aviation Says French Political Instability Is Worrying

(Bloomberg) -- French political instability is worrying and could add to the difficulties aviation firms face as the industry struggles with supply-chain constraints, said Dassault Aviation SA Chief Executive Officer Eric Trappier.

“There is a lot of concern among corporates,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday after the publication of first-half results, where the company said it has been prioritizing the production of Rafale fighter jets.

“We have no idea of what the government will be, of whether rules will change or whether taxation will change,” said Trappier. “This can be a turn off, also for foreign investors. Worries don’t favor investments.”

French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the lower house of parliament on June 9, causing initial panic among investors and leaving France’s most important legislative body fragmented and with no clear path to form a new government.

The current caretaker administration is operating in a weakened and temporary role, and Macron on Monday called for a “political truce” during the summer Olympics in Paris, which begin Friday. This could potentially delay the appointment of a prime minister and the formation of a new government.

Dassault Aviation and other companies in the aerospace industry are suffering from persistent supply-chain glitches that risk extending well beyond the current year. Airbus SE, the world’s largest planemaker, said last month it wouldn’t be able to deliver the number of aircraft previously predicted for 2024 as it struggles with shortages of components ranging from engines to structural parts to cabin interiors.

Supply-chain snags and shortages on production lines have put deliveries of Falcon and Rafale deliveries at risk, Trappier said. Those glitches “will last” and many of the company’s suppliers have been crippled by inflation that “sky-rocketed” over the past months, he added.

Dassault Aviation has been trying to help them in various ways, Trappier said, including via advances on the financing front, sometimes “taking on the role that banks should have played.”

While the order book is “full,” the CEO said, there’s still room for some Rafale orders. He declined to give more details on future deliveries.

Dassault Aviation has forged close links with Indian companies and this could provide an opportunity to expand its supply chain, the firm said separately in an emailed statement.

The company hired 1,000 employees in the first six months of the year, many of them young, and plans to hire just as many in the second half, Trappier said.

