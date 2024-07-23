Goldman, Alphabet back Canadian legal software firm in US$900 million raise

(Bloomberg) -- Legal software provider Clio clinched a $3 billion valuation in a funding round that brings in Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Alphabet Inc.’s venture arm as new investors.

Headquartered in a suburb of Vancouver, the company raised $900 million in a Series F round led by venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates, according to a statement Tuesday. New Enterprise Co-CEO Tony Florence has joined Clio’s board.

Clio’s cloud software helps lawyers manage their practices by automating processes such as client intake, accounting and document management. The company, which has more than 1,100 employees, plans to use the money to expand its current AI portfolio and legal payment technology and to grow internationally to more than 130 countries.

“This historic raise was heavily oversubscribed, further demonstrating the overwhelming demand and confidence in Clio’s future,” Jack Newton, its founder and chief executive officer, said in the statement. The company billed it as the largest transaction ever in cloud legal technology.

The software firm, which operates as Clio but has a corporate name of Themis Solutions Inc., raised $110 million in a previous round in April 2021 at a $1.6 billion valuation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.