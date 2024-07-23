LVMH Growth Slows as China’s Slump Weighs on Luxury Spending

(Bloomberg) -- LVMH sales growth slowed last quarter as wealthy shoppers reined in spending on pricey Louis Vuitton handbags and Dior couture.

Organic revenue at the luxury group’s fashion and leather goods unit — its biggest division — rose 1%, about half the gain expected by analysts. That compares with 21% growth a year earlier at the unit, which houses brands such as Christian Dior, Celine and Loewe.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE saw sales in the region that includes China tumble 14% in the quarter, a disappointment for a luxury group that’s been among the most resilient in the face of cooling demand for high-end goods in the country. The domestic slump was partially offset by strong spending by Chinese travelers overseas, especially in Japan, the company said.

LVMH’s American depositary receipts dropped as much as 5.1%.

Profit from recurring operations in the first half also fell short of estimates, while the division that includes cosmetics retailer Sephora grew by about half what analysts expected in the most recent quarter.

Run by Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest person, LVMH has some 75 luxury brands spanning fashion, jewelry, hotels and spirits. In a statement Tuesday, he referred to a climate of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

LVMH’s report follows worse-than-expected financial results from Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group AG, which posted a 70% drop in profit it blamed on collapsing demand from China, and a profit warning from luxury group Burberry Group Plc. Cartier parent Richemont posted sales that barely grew in the most recent quarter, even though its jewelry unit proved stronger.

Purveyors of luxury goods enjoyed a pandemic-era spending boom which ran out of steam last year, especially for brands catering to so-called aspirational customers. The most exclusive brands such as Hermes International SCA — which reports first-half results later this week — have better withstood the downturn.

