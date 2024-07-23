Securities fines and clawbacks jumped in past year: CSA

CALGARY — The Canadian Securities Administrators say fines and restitutions jumped in the last year compared with a year earlier.

In its year in review, the umbrella group for provincial securities regulators says they imposed $27.6 million in fines, administrative penalties and other financial sanctions, up from $18.5 million a year earlier.

Restitution, compensation and disgorgement for the 2023-2024 year, which ended June 30, totalled $75.7 million, up from $20.9 million a year earlier.

The CSA says securities administrators issued 1,054 investor alerts, cautions and warnings, up from 758 a year earlier, with more than half related to cryptocurrencies.

It says 64 individuals and 39 companies were banned from participating in markets, compared with 81 individuals and 23 companies a year earlier.

A total of 16.5 years of jail terms were issued to six individuals, up from 5.5 years for five individuals a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press