Tesla Delays Robotaxi Event by Two Months to Oct. 10

A logo on the Tesla Inc. stand on the opening day of the Munich Motor Show (IAA) in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Europe's automakers are showing off their latest battery-powered vehicles at the IAA Mobility car show this week as they try to challenge Tesla Inc. and fend off growing competition from China.

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has rescheduled its robotaxi unveiling for Oct. 10, two months later than originally planned, to incorporate design changes requested by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Musk confirmed the new date during Tesla’s second-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. The highly anticipated event will be a chance for investors to evaluate the self-driving technology that Musk claims is Tesla’s future. The company plans to eventually offer fully autonomous rides through a proprietary Uber-like ride hailing app.

Bloomberg News reported on July 11 that Tesla was postponing the event to October to allow time to build more prototypes.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.