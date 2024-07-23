Toyota Is Said to Plan Strategic Share Buyback From MUFG, SMFG

Toyota Motor Co. signage is displayed outside a dealership at dusk in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Global automakers and suppliers are on track to get at least $100 billion of bank financing as the coronavirus pandemic hammers car sales. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. is set to announce the buyback of its own shares from major Japanese banks and insurers as part of a ¥1 trillion repurchase plan and a broader program to unwind strategic shareholdings with financial partners, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. will start divesting their stakes in Toyota, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. and MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. are set to announce the sale of their shares as well, the people said, adding that the information is scheduled for release later Tuesday.

Representatives for Toyota, Mitsubishi and Tokio Marine declined to comment. Representatives for Sumitomo Mitsui and MS&AD Insurance didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Japanese government has been pushing big businesses in Japan to unwind cross-held shares, which were forged over decades to cement business relationships. While that has brought some measure of shareholder accountability and improved governance to the corporate sector, the biggest banks and businesses had been slow to unwind their holdings. Given its scale and significance, the Toyota deal could trigger a broader wave of looser equity ties in Japan.

In June, Bloomberg News reported that Mitsubishi and Sumitomo were planning to start divesting their stakes in Toyota, worth ¥1.32 trillion. Mitsubishi’s stake is worth about ¥700 billion in Toyota stock, while Sumitomo Mitsui holds about ¥620 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The banks and insurers are said to be planning to divest their Toyota shareholdings over an extended period of time lasting a few years, dramatically reducing their stakes or divesting them entirely.

