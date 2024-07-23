Weaker Tissue Demand Hits Kimberly-Clark Earnings

(Bloomberg) -- Kimberly-Clark Corp., the owner of Kleenex tissues, reported quarterly sales that trailed estimates, indicating that shoppers are still moderating their spending despite cooling inflation rates.

Organic sales growth, which strips out factors such as currency volatility, was 4% in the second quarter, falling short of the average analyst estimate of 5%. Revenue dropped from the same period a year ago as Kimberly-Clark’s tissue segment, which includes toilet paper, showed weaker results amid lower retail inventories and the company’s exit of certain markets.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark fell as much as 1.1% before US markets opened Tuesday. The stock has advanced 19% so far this year, slightly above the gain of the S&P 500 Index over the same period.

Shoppers in many countries are increasingly stretched as they pay more for basic goods, and this is filtering into earnings reports as companies are no longer able to use higher prices to boost sales. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue missed Wall Street’s expectations despite prices in the quarter that were 2% higher than a year earlier.

Even so, the owner of Cottonelle toilet paper increased its outlook for adjusted earnings this year, a sign that productivity gains are helping profitability despite slower-than-expected sales growth. The measure is expected to grow by a mid-to-high teens percentage rate, compared with a previous view of growth in the low teens. The company maintained its earlier organic sales projection.

Kimberly-Clark has said it can generate more than $3 billion in gross productivity gains and $500 million in working capital savings over the next several years. It’s achieving this, in part, with automation including robotics, and by simplifying manufacturing and distribution facilities.

