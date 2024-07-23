Wells Fargo Hires Deutsche’s Cho to Run Technology M&A Team

A Wells Fargo bank branch in New York, US, on Sunday, July 7, 2024. Wells Fargo & Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 12.

(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired Tom Cho as head of its team advising technology companies on mergers and acquisitions, according to a person familiar with the matter, as it continues to strengthen its corporate and investment bank.

Cho will join as a managing director in San Francisco and report to Jeff Hogan, head of global M&A at Wells Fargo, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

He joins from Deutsche Bank AG, where he spent about 20 years, most recently as head of tech, media and telecommunications M&A. Cho will see out a period of gardening leave before taking up his new role, the person said.

A representative for Wells Fargo confirmed the hire but declined to comment further. A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank didn’t immediately provide comment.

Wells Fargo has been hiring from rivals to boost its corporate and investment bank. Earlier this month it recruited Kyle Heroman from UBS Group AG as a managing director in its financial institutions group, Bloomberg News reported. Other recent appointments include Christina Bresani from William Blair & Co. and Chris Norman from Citigroup Inc.

