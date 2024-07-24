Aston Martin Sees Loss Widen But Sticks to Annual Guidance

An employee looks in the bonnet of an Aston Martin DBX sport utility vehicle at the Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc factory in St Athan, UK.

(Bloomberg) -- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc saw losses widen in the first half of the year after the British carmaker sold fewer luxury vehicles.

Revenue slumped 11% to £603 million ($777 million) in the six months through June as the company delivered 1,998 vehicles, almost a third fewer than a year earlier, after winding down production of its older Vantage sports car model.

Aston Martin reported a pretax loss of £216.7 million, wider than the £142.2 million loss it saw a year earlier, but stuck to its full-year guidance.

Aston Martin is in the middle of a turnaround led by Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll. The Canadian billionaire has been forced to tap investors for funds repeatedly since rescuing the company in 2020, bringing in new shareholders such as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The company — which has long been associated with the James Bond movies — is trying to cash in on the growing popularity of Formula One racing as it looks to launch new models more frequently than in the past. The F1 team is owned by Stroll and is separate to the listed carmaker.

Former Bentley Motors Ltd. boss Adrian Hallmark is joining as chief executive officer as of Sept. 1, earlier than initially planned, the company announced Wednesday. Hallmark is taking over from 77-year-old Amedeo Felisa to become the fourth CEO since Stroll arrived and is tasked with helping to revive the share price, which has fallen by a third this year.

The average selling price of its cars rose 29% to £274,000 in the first half.

