BNP Paribas’s Profit Rises on Surging Equities Trading Revenue

(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA’s profit rose in the second quarter on surging equities trading revenue, giving a boost to Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe’s plan to raise profitability.

The French bank recorded net income of €3.40 billion ($3.7 billion) in the period, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday, well above the consensus estimate of €2.95 billion. Bonnafe has promised to raise profit to more than €11.2 billion this year.

Much of the beat came from the unit trading equity derivatives and providing prime brokerage services, in which revenue jumped 57% to €1.15 billion. The figure far exceeded even the most optimistic analyst forecast.

BNP “performed very well in the second quarter,” Bonnafe said in the statement. He also confirmed the bank’s 2024 targets.

Bonnafe has made equities trading a priority in recent years. He has beefed up the unit by taking over businesses and client relationships that rivals including Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse were shedding.

BNP Paribas’s shares have been lagging the broader European sector since the beginning of the year, partly because the lender previously cut some of its mid-term targets. The bank’s stock has also suffered from political uncertainty in France, triggered by President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call snap elections.

The bank sustained a €45 million hit from inflation hedges at its French retail unit. The impact will be “vanishing” in the current quarter, it said.

Revenue from BNP’s Investment & Protection Services unit, home of its asset management and insurance operations, gained 3% to hit €1.47 billion.

The unit is becoming important in Bonnafe’s plan to spend what’s left of the $16 billion that BNP earned when it sold its US unit Bank of the West last year. It has since acquired a stake in Belgian insurer Ageas for about €730 million and bought a 5% stake in French reinsurance firm Scor SE.

The bank is also in talks with Axa SA to explore a tie-up of their asset management businesses, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

