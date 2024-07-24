Chipotle Warns of Rising Costs Even as Burrito Sales Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s limited-time offers and speedy service helped it beat expectations in the second quarter, but executives warned the burrito chain will face pressures to profitability.

Transactions rose 8.7% in the quarter, Chipotle said, helping propel an 11% increase in comparable sales that surpassed the average estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg. Earnings per share also outpaced expectations.

The shares rose 2.3% at 4:59 p.m. in extended New York trading, paring much of an earlier gain after the company said it expected some “margin pressure” in the coming quarters.

Most of the pressure is seasonal due to higher protein costs, Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said in a call with investors, also pointing to higher avocado and dairy prices. The company is also investing to make sure it serves “correct and generous portions,” after the chain became the subject of social media backlash in recent months.

Even so, Chipotle’s feat of achieving better-than-expected growth is notable as competitors struggle. The results released Wednesday show that diners still see the chain’s burritos and bowls as a good deal, and limited-time offers such as chicken al pastor are drawing customers in. The company has also focused on improving training so staff can serve guests quicker.

In the second quarter, Chipotle said its food, beverage and packaging costs were flat compared to the prior year. The company used more oil for frying chips and more beef amid strong demand for its braised barbacoa. Hartung said the company has no plans for further price increases this year and it expects avocado prices, which have been elevated, to ease going into next year.

The chain maintained its full-year outlook, which projects same-store sales rising as much as a high-single digit percentage.

