Competition Bureau investigating retail gasoline consultancy Kalibrate

GATINEAU, Que. — The federal Competition Bureau says it has launched an investigation into retail gasoline consultancy Kalibrate to see whether the services it offers are negatively affecting competition between gas stations in Canada.

Kalibrate Canada is a subsidiary of Kalibrate Technologies Ltd., a U.K.-based company that provides data and consulting services to a variety of industries.

In Canada, Kalibrate’s primary business includes providing competitive intelligence, location consulting, and pricing services to retail gas and diesel providers.

The Competition Bureau says Kalibrate also holds an extensive historical database on the Canadian retail gas and diesel market.

The bureau says it has obtained a court order to look into Kalibrate’s data, pricing and consultation services and to see how the company provides pricing guidance to gas station operators.

The bureau says there is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.