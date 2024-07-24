Deutsche Bank Won’t Seek Second Buyback This Year, CFO Says

A logo on the exterior of the Deutsche Bank AG headquarters in the financial district of Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Deutsche Bank plans to cut 3,500 jobs over the coming years as Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing seeks to make good on a pledge to lift profitability and return more money to shareholders. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is no longer planning a second share buyback this year after a provision tied to its Postbank unit pushed it to the first quarterly loss in four years.

“For this year I think prudence would dictate that we step back from seeking a second repurchase authorization,” Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

If there was a positive outcome at a court hearing on Postbank scheduled for next month, that “would certainly change our positioning”, he said.

Despite the setback, Deutsche Bank remains in a position to significantly exceed its medium-term, €8 billion capital distribution program, von Moltke said.

