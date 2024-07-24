Ruto Names Opposition Leader Mbadi as Kenya Finance Chief

(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan President William Ruto named John Mbadi as finance minister, as he extends an overhaul of his administration in an effort to end anti-government protests in which at least 54 people have died.

Mbadi is chairman of the opposition Orange Democratic Movement and allied to leader Raila Odinga. His appointment fulfills another pledge by Ruto to form a so-called government of national unity to garner wider public support.

The new finance minister will be tasked with leading Ruto’s bottom-up economic model — a pro-poor program that seeks to channel government resources to industries that can create the most jobs such as farming, and drive economic growth. He replaces Njuguna Ndung’u, a former central bank governor who held the post for less than two years.

Ruto appointed three other opposition members to head key ministries including parliament’s minority leader James Wandayi as energy secretary and Ali Hassan Joho at mining. He also reappointed 10 ministers from his old cabinet.

“Their willingness to set aside partisan positions and interests in order to join a visionary partnership for the radical transformation of Kenya is a historic gesture of their patriotism,” Ruto said in a televised speech. “I know and I understand acutely the huge expectations of the people of Kenya on me and this administration.”

Mbadi, an accountant, has been chairman of ODM party. The appointments are subject to confirmation hearings at the National Assembly and will need lawmakers approval before assuming office.

Coalition Government

The last time Kenya had a cabinet comprising members from both the ruling party and the opposition was in 2007, after a disputed election sparked two months of violence in which more than 1,100 people died and 350,000 others were forced to flee their homes.

Ruto began naming a new cabinet on July 19, a week after dismissing almost all of his ministers in response to protests against higher taxes, state corruption and wastage of public funds. At the peak of the demonstrations, hundreds of people stormed parliament, forcing Ruto to abandon measures aimed at raising more than $2 billion of revenue needed to plug a budget shortfall.

His administration has been under pressure to shore up tax collection and slash borrowing under a $3.6 billion funding program agreed with the International Monetary Fund to address Kenya’s debt vulnerabilities. At about 70% of gross domestic product, its debt is considered at high risk of distress.

Despite Ruto’s concession on taxes and firing his cabinet, the protesters — led mainly by a young, educated and tech-savvy generation — have been unrelenting. Their demands now include a call for Ruto to step down. The cabinet nominees include a 32-year-old engineer as water secretary — an apparent bid to assuage the anti-government demonstrations dubbed Gen-Z protests.

