Oil Steadies After US Crude Stockpiles Log Fourth Weekly Draw

A Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) oil pumpjack on Lake Maracaibo in Cabimas, Zulia state, Venezuela, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. A decision by the US on Oct. 18 to ease sanctions in exchange for greater political freedom in Venezuela, has opened the doors for dealmaking and increased production that will enable the Latin American country's crude to reach global markets. Photographer: Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after posting the first gain in five sessions, as US crude inventories dropped again and Russia pledged to make extra production cuts to compensate for pumping above its OPEC+ quota.

West Texas Intermediate held above $77 a barrel after gaining 0.8% on Wednesday, with Brent closing below $82. Commercial crude inventories fell by 3.74 million barrels, down for a fourth week, with stockpiles of gasoline also shrinking, according to Energy Information Administration data.

Russia, the largest crude producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, will make the additional reductions in October and November of this year, then from March to September of 2025, it said.

Crude has been on a decline since a peak at the start of the month amid concern about a soft demand outlook in China, the largest importer. Futures are still higher year-to-date, as OPEC+ members maintain their output curbs and expectations build of an imminent cut in US interest rates.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.