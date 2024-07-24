Porsche’s New Models Help Margins After Tough Start to the Year

(Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG said returns improved during the second quarter as the luxury-car maker is starting to reap some benefits from a broad revamp of its lineup, offsetting ballooning costs and waning sales in China.

Operating margins rose to 17% in the three months to June compared with 14.2% during the first quarter, the German manufacturer said Wednesday. Porsche said the new 911 GTS-S T-Hybrid helped drive gains after a difficult start to the year.

Porsche’s performance has deteriorated in recent months amid waning demand for EVs and a broad and costly overhaul to its model portfolio. In China — where the company’s deliveries have declined for five quarters in a row — consumers are shying away from big-ticket purchases as a protracted real estate crisis puts off luxury buyers. The company has billed next year as a time of re-acceleration on the back of new cars like the all-electric Macan.

During the first half, operating profit came in at €3.06 billion ($3.4 billion). While that beat an average analyst forecast of €2.89 billion, earnings slumped by just over a fifth.

Adding to the woes, Porsche this week cut its annual outlook over supply-chain issues and walked back its electric-vehicle sales ambitions.

“As the transformation to electromobility is developing very differently around the world, we have already started to recalibrate and reprioritize projects and products” for combustion-engine technology, Porsche said Wednesday.

While Porsche says 2025 will see a turnaround, the outlook — particularly for EVs — remains unclear. Carmakers including Mercedes-Benz, GM and even Tesla have adjusted their EV ambitions because demand hasn’t met expectations. In China, the biggest auto market where luxury electric models haven’t been selling well, drivers are gravitating to cheaper, locally made EVs.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.